LA Times Today: Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to sign with Angel City

Last summer, 16-year-old Casey Phair made her World Cup debut playing for South Korea.



Phair’s performance gained attention from top clubs and she eventually signed a three-year deal with Angel City FC.