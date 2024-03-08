LA Times Today: Trevor Bauer wants back in majors: ‘I don’t believe that I was given a lifetime ban’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Trevor Bauer last threw a pitch for the Dodgers June 28, 2021. The next day, the 33-year-old had a restraining order placed against him and Major League Baseball eventually suspended him for violating its sexual assault and domestic violence policy. None of the allegations resulted in charges.



L.A. Times Bill Shaikin recently went to Scottsdale, Arizona to speak with the former Dodger and his agent.