LA Times Today: Shohei Ohtani vs. LeBron James: Who makes more?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Los Angeles has always loved its sports stars, going back to the days of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Wayne Gretzky and Sandy Koufax. Even today there’s LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani, and Matthew Stafford.



But who is today’s highest earning L.A. sports figure? The answer might surprise you.