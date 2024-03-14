LA Times Today: Inside the NHL’s push to recruit Latino hockey fans and grow the game

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews could become the first player to score more than 70 goals in a season in over 30 years. The 26-year-old former MVP grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona and often spent summers with his grandmother in Mexico.



L.A. Times Kevin Baxter writes that Matthews is part of the NHL’s campaign to recruit Latino hockey fans and grow the game.