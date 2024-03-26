LA Times Today: Retiring Aaron Donald didn’t just lead the Rams, he was the Rams

Earlier this month, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald announced his retirement after ten stellar seasons.



Donald was the thirteenth pick in the 2014 draft and earned defensive rookie of the year honors. It was the first of his many post season accolades.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke has written about the player who epitomized the Rams franchise.