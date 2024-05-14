LA Times Today: How the NBA’s next TV deal could disrupt the media landscape

Last year, Amazon became a major player in the sports broadcasting industry – paying a staggering $1 billion annually to stream NFL games. Now, the streaming giant and the NBA are reportedly about to embark on a landmark deal.



L.A. Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio told Lisa McRee that the league’s new streaming and TV deals are likely going to be worth billions of dollars.