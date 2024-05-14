LA Times Today: How the NBA’s next TV deal could disrupt the media landscape
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Last year, Amazon became a major player in the sports broadcasting industry – paying a staggering $1 billion annually to stream NFL games. Now, the streaming giant and the NBA are reportedly about to embark on a landmark deal.
L.A. Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio told Lisa McRee that the league’s new streaming and TV deals are likely going to be worth billions of dollars.
L.A. Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio told Lisa McRee that the league’s new streaming and TV deals are likely going to be worth billions of dollars.