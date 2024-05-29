LA Times Today: Bill Walton’s kindness and wonderful wackiness made us the grateful ones

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Bill Walton died this week at the age of 71. He began his broadcasting career in 1990 after retiring from the NBA.



Current and former players and commentators from across the world of sports have posted messages remembering Walton.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke has his own memories of Walton and joined Kelvin Washington to talk about them.