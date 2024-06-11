LA Times Today: Dan Hurley turns down Lakers coaching offer, will stay at Connecticut

The Lakers coaching search continues after Dan Hurley turned down L.A.’s six-year, $70 million offer to remain at UConn. So, where does this leave the Lakers and where do they go from here?



Spectrum SportsNet Lakers analyst Mike Bresnahan has been covering this story and joined Kelvin Washington to talk about it.