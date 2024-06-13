LA Times Today: Jerry West dead: Lakers legend was architect of ‘Showtime’ era

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Jerry West is arguably the greatest Lakers player of all time, and one could make the case the most iconic player in NBA history. West died this week at the age of 86. He helped lead the Lakers to seven NBA championships – one as a player and six more as the team’s general manager.



Spectrum SportsNet Lakers analyst Mike Bresnahan joined Kelvin Washington to discuss “Mr. Clutch.”