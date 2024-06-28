LA Times Today: Carli Lloyd discusses soccer and motherhood

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

She’s considered one of the greatest women’s soccer players of all time. Carli Lloyd – a two time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, and two time FIFA player of the year.



Today, Carli Lloyd is an analyst for FOX Sports and is in L.A. covering the Copa América tournament: an international mens soccer championship in its 48th edition.