The Team USA House in Paris, where athletes and paying customers relax
Los Angeles Times reporter David Wharton gives us a quick tour of the Team USA House at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is where athletes, their families, officials and the paying public can come, have a beer, watch sports and buy expensive merchandise.
David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.