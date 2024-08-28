LA Times Today: Paralympian Lindsay Zurbrugg prepares for the 2024 Paris games

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

When a rare neurological disorder paralyzed 13-year-old Lindsey Zurbrugg from the waist down, she found the strength to teach herself how to dribble a basketball in a wheelchair and eventually reach for her gold medal dreams.



She joined Kelvin Washington from Colorado Springs where she was training for the Paris Paralympics to share the story of her athletic journey.