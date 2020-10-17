Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mookie Betts makes leaping catch vs. Braves

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes spectacular leaping catch in the fifth inning of NLCS Game 6 on Saturday.

Oct. 17, 2020
4:18 PM
