Auto racing returns to California since start of coronavirus shutdowns

The Vintage Auto Racing Association held the first publicly sanctioned auto race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. The event, British Extravaganza, was held at Buttonwillow Raceway and maintained a COVID-19 safety protocol in order to receive clearance from the racetrack and Kern County. The president of the club hopes the event will be a model for other races to reopen across the country.