Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Sports

Final play of Dodgers’ loss to Rays in Game 4 of World Series

The final play of the Dodgers’ 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series.

Oct. 24, 2020
10:25 PM
Share
Sports