LA Times Today: Angel City acquires No. 1 draft pick, Alyssa Thompson

Earlier this month, Harvard Westlake senior Alyssa Thompson was selected as the number one overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by Angel City Football Club, making her the first player ever drafted number one out of high school.



She and her sister were also the first high school athletes to sign name and likeness deals with Nike.



Thompson shares the whirlwind experience with “LA Times Today.”