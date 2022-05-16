LA Times Today: Women’s pro soccer is back in L.A. Angel City FC is ready to thrive

Angel City Football Club opened up their inaugural season with a win before a sold out crowd of 22,000 soccer fans.



Before the season started, Angel City F.C. traded for Los Angeles native Ali Riley who was immediately named team captain.