Cardinals fans give Albert Pujols a rousing welcome at Busch Stadium

The fans rose in unison, waves of reds rippling through the seats at Busch Stadium, as Angels first baseman Albert Pujols approached the batters’ box Friday night. It had been seven years, seven months and 24 days since he had stood in this spot, digging his cleats into the dirt. An outpouring of gratitude stood between him and his at-bat.
For one minute and 20 seconds — a period of time that might have lasted longer had Pujols not squared up in the box with the fans still roaring — the Cardinals faithful saluted Pujols for his 11 years of stardom with the club. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stood facing Pujols, clapping his mitt against his bare hand and finally embracing his former teammate. Pujols’ departure after the 2011 season was acrimonious. The passage of time allowed for affection to replace discontent as he played here for the first time as an Angel.
The first at-bat was anticlimatic. Pujols flied out to center field on the first pitch. Cheers greeted his departure from the field too.
The prospect of returning to this ballpark had weighed on Pujols the past couple of weeks. At 4:03 p.m., hours before the game, he rounded a corner on the ground floor of Busch Stadium and walked toward a meeting with the media. He donned a red Angels hoodie and shorts — a hue startlingly similar to the “Cardinal red” he wore for 11 seasons — and a pair of black shower slides. He greeted a few familiar faces, stopping to embrace former Angels catcher Bengie Molina, who now broadcasts for the Cardinals.
Pujols wore a smile as he settled into his seat.
“I’m not really an emotional guy, but it’s probably going to get to me,” Pujols said. “It’s getting to me now.”
Pujols took time to praise others in the Cardinals’ lineage. He credited Hall of Famer Lou Brock for amplifying his aggressiveness on the bases. He thanked Jim Edmonds and Mark McGwire for stumping to the front office about Pujols making the team as a rookie in spring training in 2001. He laughed about Bob Gibson, the legendary intimidator, telling him about the importance of chin music. He teared up for a moment as he recalled the words of the late Darryl Kile: “Don’t be afraid to make the All-Star team.”
Pujols made the team nine times as a Cardinal. He won two National League MVPs. He finished in the top five in voting 10 times. Even in 2007, when he garnered the ninth-most votes, he led National League in wins above replacement. The decade belonged to him.
“I came here as a little boy,” Pujols said. “And I left as a really strong and big man — like a grown man, you know? And a lot of credit I give to players like Jim Edmonds, Placido Polanco, Fernando Vina, Edgar Renteria, Mike Matheny. And the list goes on and on: Larry Walker, Woody Williams.”
In the back of the room stood Yadier Molina, the sibling of Bengie and Jose Molina, who was also in attendance as the Angels catching coordinator. On multiple occasions, Pujols called him “my little brother.” Pujols mentored Molina as the catcher who found his footing in the majors. When Pujols left for the Angels, Molina filled the clubhouse’s leadership vacuum.
Before the news conference, Molina had FaceTimed Pujols and told him to hurry up. When Pujols finished his remarks, Molina wrapped him in a hug. Then they departed for their separate clubhouses.
“I always root for those guys on that side, because they’re part of my family,” Pujols said. “But this is the only weekend they probably won’t root for me, and I won’t root for them.”
Only two current members of the Angels were in the major leagues in 2011 — Jonathan Lucroy and Justin Upton. When Mike Trout was in high school, he marveled at Pujols on TV. “It seemed like every time I turned on ESPN he was hitting homers and making great plays at first, web gems,” Trout said.
For those Angels unfamiliar with Pujols’ legacy, Angels manager Brad Ausmus said, the reception Friday would suffice as an explanation.
“All the guys here respect everything that Albert has done in his career and the way he continues to go about his business,” Ausmus said. “I would say some of the younger players may not remember how good Albert was when he played for the Cardinals, or maybe they didn’t pay attention to Albert Pujols. Maybe they were too young, maybe they weren’t a National League fan or maybe they had no connection to St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
“But I think when they see how they respond to Albert, I think they’ll get a pretty good sense.”