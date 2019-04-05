It's too early to tell what type of manager Brad Ausmus will be for the Angels

Where Scioscia was outgoing and chatty, Ausmus seems reserved. That’s not good or bad, just different. “This guy played the game for almost 20 years. He understands changes in the game. He understands data in the game. He understands the modern-type player. But he’s not a stranger to his gut feelings, which I respect a lot,” said former major league infielder Jose Mota, an analyst on Fox Sports West’s pre- and postgame shows. “I got a sense of that in spring training that he goes with his gut. He knows what the new trend is but he also has a sense of what’s better for the team at that time and what’s better for a player. It’s not too early to tell.”