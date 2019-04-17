Angels held to three hits in shutout loss to Rangers

Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun pushed his momentum up, up, up, trusting that he would get his 5-foot-10 frame high enough off the warning-track dirt to steal a hit at Globe Life Park. A fly ball hurtled through the air seconds earlier Tuesday evening. It didn’t seem like it would clear the fence easily, so Calhoun gave chase.
But as the right fielder bumped the left side of his body into the outfield wall and reached his gloved right hand over the padding, it became apparent he had done something wrong.
The ball glanced off his glove and over the padding for Asdrubal Cabrera’s sixth home run of the season for the Texas Rangers
As he dropped to the ground and Cabrera and another Ranger rounded the bases, Calhoun reached into the pocket of his empty glove. He turned around, removed the mitt and bent over with his hands on his knees to stare at the ground.
For a second straight night, futility reigned supreme for the Angels. They lost again to the Rangers, only this time they never scored in a 5-0 defeat.
Rangers starter Mike Minor was dominant. The left-hander threw 10 or fewer pitches in six of his nine innings. He scattered three hits. He issued two walks and struck out seven. The Angels only had two runners on base in the same inning once.
The only previous complete-game shutout against the Angels by a Texas starter was Kenny Rogers’ perfect game July 28, 1994.
Angels starter Jaime Barria didn’t come anywhere close to matching Minor. He allowed two hits at the jump, giving up a leadoff double to Shin-Soo Choo in the first inning and another two-base hit to Nomar Mazara two batters later that allowed Choo to score.
In the fourth, Barria walked Angels nemesis Joey Gallo. Then he served Cabrera the belt-high fastball that was driven toward Calhoun in right field. A replay of the home run seemed to show that the baseball wouldn’t have gone over the fence without Calhoun’s help.
Barria — who gave up six hits, four runs and two walks in five innings — departed after allowing a leadoff single to Hunter Pence in the sixth inning. Manager Brad Ausmus summoned left-hander Dillon Peters, who was added to the Angels’ bullpen from triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day.
It was a matchup call. Gallo, a left-handed hitter, was due up after Pence.
But not even Peters could fool Gallo, who has hit a home run in each of the five games he has played against the Angels this season. The slugger scooped a 1-0 fastball that dropped inside onto his bat. He launched it 439 to right field.
This time, Calhoun had no chance.