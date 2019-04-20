Angels’ Shohei Ohtani participates in batting practice

Ohtani initially hurt his elbow last season on June 6. He returned to lineup as a hitter on July 3 without going on a minor league rehab assignment. In his first 12 games he hit .222 (six for 27) with .707 on-base plus slugging percentage, one homer and two RBIs. In his next 12 games he hit .256 (11 for 43) with .894 OPS, four homers and six RBIs. After Albert Pujols suffered a season-ending knee injury in August and Ohtani took over as the everyday DH in August, Ohtani hit .318 with 1.042 OPS, 13 HRs, 36 RBIs in 48 games. He went on to win the American League rookie of the year award.