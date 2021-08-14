Angels vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news, score and analysis

Angels notes: Ohtani remains in leadoff spot, Stassi returns to lineup, Upton’s reduced role

For a fourth-straight game, Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff when the Angels open a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

“I don’t really change my approach depending on where I’m hitting in the lineup,” Ohtani said through his interpreter on Thursday about batting first, something he’d only done four times total this season prior to this week. “But I have [David] Fletcher and [Jared] Walsh behind me, so I feel like I’m getting more pitches to hit and can be more aggressive when they pitch me in the strike zone.”

#Angels today: Shohei Ohtani keeps on batting leadoff pic.twitter.com/lIxzbMVQiF — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 13, 2021

Catcher Max Stassi will also return to the lineup Friday. Stassi left Wednesday’s game early after getting hit by a pitch in the left forearm and didn’t play on Thursday.

His battery mate on Friday will be left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who enters the game with a 3.39 ERA and has given up more than three earned runs just once in 13 starts this year.

One other notable lineup decision Friday: Juan Lagares started in left field over Justin Upton, who has been in the lineup just twice in the past six games.

Maddon said part of the decision was based on trying to even out playing time among the team’s five outfielders, as well as wanting to give Lagares the chance to build off a recent uptick at the plate (Lagares is batting .333 with a .730 OPS since the All-Star break).

But Maddon also acknowledged that he had a conversation with Upton recently about the veteran’s reduced playing time.

Since returning from a back injury last month, Upton is batting just .143 with a .440 OPS in his last 17 games, and has split time in left field with recently recalled Jo Adell.

“J-Up is one of the best guys in that clubhouse,” Maddon said, adding: “So whenever you’re going to do something like that ... I explained to J-Up exactly what’s going on.”