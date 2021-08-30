Angels vs. New York Yankees live updates: José Quintana claimed off waivers by Giants

After disappointing year with Angels, José Quintana claimed off waivers by Giants

José Quintana was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants on Monday. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Angels announced Monday that left-handed pitcher José Quintana had been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, marking the end of Quintana’s unsuccessful debut campaign in Anaheim.

The Angels signed the 10-year veteran to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason hoping he could bring stability to the starting rotation. Instead, Quintana struggled from the jump, posting a 7.22 ERA in nine starts before being moved to the bullpen in June.

While Quintana was better as a reliever (he had a 3.93 ERA in 14 relief appearances) and routinely praised by manager Joe Maddon for his mentorship of younger pitchers, he made just one more start — a rough six-run, 1 1/3 inning outing against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 19.

And even as the Angels rotation suffered injuries in the following two weeks, the team kept Quintana in the bullpen.

With the Angels, Quintana posted career-worsts in ERA (6.75), walks-per-nine-innings (4.9) and WHIP (1.781).