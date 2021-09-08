Angels live updates: Shohei Ohtani to get rest, not an outfield start, in Angels last NL series

Angels aiming to give Shohei Ohtani some rest in final National League series of season

Shohei Ohtani won’t be in the lineup for either National League game against the Padres this week. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It looks like there will be at least one thing Shohei Ohtani won’t accomplish in 2021: Playing a full game in the outfield for the first time in his MLB career.

The Angels’ two-game road series against the San Diego Padres this week seemed like the last logical opportunity for the two-way star to become a three-way weapon for at least one game, representing the Angels’ final National League series of the season in which the designated hitter isn’t available.

However, manager Joe Maddon said on Tuesday afternoon the team will instead treat this week as a chance to give Ohtani a rare chance to rest.

Ohtani will be available to pinch-hit against the Padres. Under the right circumstances, he could be left in a game for an inning or two defensively afterward to get another at-bat — something he’s done several times this season.

But even that latter scenario was one Maddon said he hoped to avoid.

“I didn’t want to fight or make a point of trying to get him in the lineup as a player right now,” Maddon said. “I just think, based on the year that he’s had and the work that he’s done, this is a baseball moment, telling us just to back off a little bit and see if that could revitalize him for the rest of the year.”

Indeed, Maddon hopes the extra rest this week could lead to benefits over the rest of the season for Ohtani, who has appeared in all but three of the Angels’ games this year overall and is scheduled to take the mound again on Friday or Saturday against the Houston Astros.

While Ohtani’s pitching has gotten better over the course of the season, he’s been slumping at the plate recently.

Since the start of August, Ohtani is batting just .184 over his past 34 games. And though he still has six home runs and a .691 on-base-plus-slugging percentage during that stretch, his season batting average is now just .255 — matching the lowest it has been since the opening week of the campaign.

Short hops

— Mike Trout did accompany the Angels to San Diego, but Maddon said there is still no update on the center fielder’s status as he continues to try to return from a right calf strain before the season runs out.

— Maddon said pitcher Alex Cobb will throw a simulated game this weekend in Houston as he continues to try to recover from a right wrist injury.

— The Angels will use a bullpen game on Wednesday against the Padres.

— Here’s the Angels lineup for Tuesday. First baseman Jared Walsh, the Angels’ next best healthy hitter after Ohtani, will be on the bench for matchup reasons against left-handed Padres pitcher Blake Snell. Maddon said he wanted only one left-handed bat in the lineup Tuesday, and opted instead for center fielder Brandon Marsh.