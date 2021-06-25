Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Justin Upton placed on IL, Shohei Ohtani hits leadoff home run

Follow along for live updates throughout the Angels’ three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which begins at 4:10 p.m. PDT.
Top 1st — Ohtani and Rendon homer, Angels lead 2-0: Batting leadoff for only the second time this year, Shohei Ohtani gave the Angels a lead on only the third pitch of the game, blasting his first career leadoff home run off the catwalk above the right-field stands.
Anthony Rendon also went deep with two outs, giving Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning an early cushion to work with as he takes the mound.
Bottom 1st — Rays answer, take 3-2 lead: The Rays responded quickly, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. After a leadoff single by Yandy Diaz and walk from Ji-Man Choi, Wander Franco hit a fly ball that left fielder Taylor Ward dropped, allowing one run to score and putting runners on second and third.
Austin Meadows drove them both in with a single in the next at-bat, and by the time the inning was finally over Canning had thrown 32 pitches.
TAMPA — The Angels placed Justin Upton on the 10-day injured list with a right low back strain prior to their Friday series-opener in Tampa against the Rays.
Infielder Kean Wong was recalled in Upton’s place.
With Upton out, Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for just the second time this season on Friday.
Ohtani previously hit leadoff on May 12 in Houston. Overall this season, the two-way star enters Friday with a .265 batting average, an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .984 and 23 home runs, one behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for most in the majors.
Upton has been out since exiting Tuesday’s game with back tightness.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said earlier on Friday afternoon that Upton was feeling better and could potentially return before the end of the weekend.
But Upton’s status apparently worsened during pregame testing, forcing him onto the injured list for the first time this season. He had been batting .247 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .816 and 14 home runs in 63 games.
Here is the rest of the Angels’ lineup for Friday:
The Angels look to avenge being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this season when the two teams open a three-game series on Friday.
Griffin Canning will get the start for the Angels. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five road starts but has a 4.97 road ERA, with the team going 1-4 in his last five road starts.
The Rays will bring in Josh Fleming to pitch in a bulk role with Andrew Kittredge making his fourth start of the season as an opener. In his three starts, Kittredge has allowed one run and a home run in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 5-1 record with a 1.27 ERA.
Fleming has a 4-1 record with a 3.54 ERA in six appearances. He has a 2-3 record in six starts with a 3.63 ERA and a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk rate.
The Angels have scored three runs or fewer in three straight games after scoring at least four runs in 14 consecutive games. The Rays have given up at least five runs in six of their last eight games.
The Rays are 1-7 in their last eight games on the run line but also 14-3 straight up in their last 17 home games. The Angels have allowed at least five runs in nine of their last 12 games.
