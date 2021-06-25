Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Justin Upton placed on IL, Shohei Ohtani hits leadoff home run

Justin Upton put on injured list; Shohei Ohtani to lead off Friday

TAMPA — The Angels placed Justin Upton on the 10-day injured list with a right low back strain prior to their Friday series-opener in Tampa against the Rays.

Infielder Kean Wong was recalled in Upton’s place.

With Upton out, Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for just the second time this season on Friday.

Ohtani previously hit leadoff on May 12 in Houston. Overall this season, the two-way star enters Friday with a .265 batting average, an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .984 and 23 home runs, one behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for most in the majors.

Upton has been out since exiting Tuesday’s game with back tightness.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said earlier on Friday afternoon that Upton was feeling better and could potentially return before the end of the weekend.

But Upton’s status apparently worsened during pregame testing, forcing him onto the injured list for the first time this season. He had been batting .247 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .816 and 14 home runs in 63 games.

Here is the rest of the Angels’ lineup for Friday: