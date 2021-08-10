Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Live updates, news and analysis from Tuesday’s doubleheader

Griffin Canning to miss rest of season with low back stress fracture

Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season with a low back stress fracture. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season with a low back stress fracture, the team announced on Tuesday.

Canning, 25, hadn’t pitched since making a two-inning start with Class AAA Salt Lake on July 8. Before that, the right-hander had made 14 outings (13 starts) in the big-leagues this year, posting a 5-4 record with a career-high 5.60 ERA. He was optioned to the minor-leagues on July 3.

A former second round draft pick, the Mission Viejo native had been one of the Angels most promising young pitchers in recent seasons. In his rookie 2019 campaign, he was 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances (17 starts). Amid last season’s shortened schedule, he had a 3.99 ERA in 11 starts.

This year, however, Canning couldn’t replicate that consistency. He struggled in April with an 8.40 ERA, failed to capitalize on a brief run of success in early May, and was finally sent down after giving up six runs in a 2 ⅔-inning start against the Baltimore Orioles on July 2 — the first time he had returned to the minors since making his debut.

After his lone start in Salt Lake — a two-inning, six-run outing — he was placed on the injured list with what the team initially said was a low back strain. The Angels didn’t immediately announce on Tuesday how long Canning’s recovery might take.

This is the second time Canning has suffered a stress fracture in his back. He missed the end of his freshman season at UCLA in 2015 with another stress fracture, though was able to come back and pitch the next year.