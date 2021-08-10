Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Live updates, news and analysis from Tuesday’s doubleheader

Griffin Canning to miss rest of season with low back stress fracture
Angels pitcher Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season with a low back stress fracture, the team announced on Tuesday.
Canning, 25, hadn’t pitched since making a two-inning start with Class AAA Salt Lake on July 8. Before that, the right-hander had made 14 outings (13 starts) in the big-leagues this year, posting a 5-4 record with a career-high 5.60 ERA. He was optioned to the minor-leagues on July 3.
A former second round draft pick, the Mission Viejo native had been one of the Angels most promising young pitchers in recent seasons. In his rookie 2019 campaign, he was 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances (17 starts). Amid last season’s shortened schedule, he had a 3.99 ERA in 11 starts.
This year, however, Canning couldn’t replicate that consistency. He struggled in April with an 8.40 ERA, failed to capitalize on a brief run of success in early May, and was finally sent down after giving up six runs in a 2 ⅔-inning start against the Baltimore Orioles on July 2 — the first time he had returned to the minors since making his debut.
After his lone start in Salt Lake — a two-inning, six-run outing — he was placed on the injured list with what the team initially said was a low back strain. The Angels didn’t immediately announce on Tuesday how long Canning’s recovery might take.
This is the second time Canning has suffered a stress fracture in his back. He missed the end of his freshman season at UCLA in 2015 with another stress fracture, though was able to come back and pitch the next year.
AL MVP favorite? It’s Shohei all the way
As Shohei Ohtani climbed the dugout steps, some 50,000 spectators rose to their feet.
In Saturday night’s game between the Angels and Dodgers, just the sight of the two-way star was enough to cause a stir.
Though Ohtani didn’t start any of the three games, with his designated hitter spot unavailable in the National League Freeway Series and his turn in the rotation not due up, he pinch-hit each day. And when he walked to the plate Saturday, a tied game hung the balance. Chavez Ravine came to life.
Part of the crowd broke out in cheers. Others desperately booed. Some began chanting “M-V-P!” But all admired, either in fear or anticipation or simple awe at a player who, even four months into an historic season, continues to perform in a way the sport has never seen.
“I know there’s other guys having good years, but you have to stop and really analyze and think about what’s going on here,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said recently, when asked to evaluate Ohtani’s chances of winning the American League most valuable player award. “There’s nobody who even comes close to what he’s doing.”
Angels vs. Blue Jays betting odds for Tuesday
The Angels will be both a home and road team in their doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a rainout earlier in the season. It’s the Angels’ first doubleheader since May 20.
In the first game the Angels will technically be the road team with Chris Rodriguez making his second career start after going six innings with four runs given up to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 2. Rodriguez has a 2-1 record with a 3.86 ERA with that start and 13 relief appearances and has yet to surrender a home run across 25 2/3 innings. He has a 4.09 ERA and .273 opponents batting average in home games versus a 3.69 ERA and .185 opponents batting average on the road.
The Blue Jays will use Steven Matz in Game 1. He has shownincredible volatility with four or more runs given up in five of his last 10 starts and zero or one run in four of those 10 starts as well. With the Blue Jays having played in Dunedin, Fla.,, Buffalo and Toronto this season, this will be the fourth different ballpark Matz will have made a home start in this season.
In Game 2 the Angels will be the home team and turn to Jose Suarez for his sixth start after beginning the season as a long reliever. Suarez has not been as effective as a starter, giving up 15 runs across 14 2/3 innings in his last three starts after posting a 1.98 ERA across 27 1/3 innings as a reliever.
Ross Stripling will start Game 2 for Toronto and will look to limit hard contact, as he is giving up 2.2 home runs per nine innings. He also is averaging 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings on the road compared to 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings at home.
The Angels have played 65.5% of their games at home over the total this season, the highest mark in the league, but overall enter having scored four runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 games and 14 of their last 20 games overall having gone under the total.
The Blue Jays have played a league-high 61.1% of their road games under the total despite leading the majors in home runs. They have given up four runs or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games and are 10-2 in their last 12 games.
https://www.vsin.com/matchup/mlb/laa_tor/2021-08-10/
https://www.vsin.com/matchup/mlb/tor_laa/2021-08-10/2/
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.