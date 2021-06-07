Angels vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Angels vs. Royals betting lines and odds for Monday

The Los Angeles Angels have given up at least five runs during nine of their past 10 home games and enter Monday’s game with the Kansas City Royals with the American League’s worst ERA.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy has given up at least four runs in each of his last four starts and has given up seven home runs in his last three starts, spanning 12 innings. Bundy faces a Royals lineup that is striking out the second-fewest times per game this season and leads the American League in stolen bases.

(VSiN)

The Royals will give Jackson Kowar his first career start at the MLB level after tearing it up for AAA Omaha, going 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in five starts. Between his college team, the Florida Gators, and the minor leagues, Kowar is allowing just 0.7 home runs per nine innings.

The Angels have scored four runs or fewer in eight of Bundy’s 10 starts and are 2-7 in his last nine starts. Bundy has a lifetime 6.17 ERA with two home runs and 2.9 walks per nine innings surrendered in 16 appearances at Angels Stadium.

The Angels have played 21 of their 31 home games over the total, the most in the American League while just nine of the Royals 26 road games have gone over the total, the fewest of any team in the MLB.

