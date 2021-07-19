Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: News, analysis, betting odds and more

Angels vs. A’s: Betting lines and analysis for Monday

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Oakland having gone 2-8 in their past 10 games against teams in the American League West and will seek revenge against an Athletics team that swept them in Oakland in June.

The MLB leader in home runs, Shohei Ohtani, will be on the mound for the Angels and enters having allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts this season. He has given up just three walks per nine innings in his last nine starts after issuing 9.2 walks per nine innings in his first four starts.

The Athletics have gotten to Ohtani the past two times they’ve faced him, plating eight runs and drawing seven walks in six innings.

Oakland will start Cole Irvin, who has had a tougher time pitching at home than on the road. The team has won six of Irvin’s last seven starts despite him having a 2-5 home record with a 4.30 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, 2.85 ERA and 4-3 record on the road.

The Athletics are 21-9 in their past 30 games against the Angels and have covered seven of their last eight games on the run line as an underdog.

The Angels have scored at least four runs in 28 of their past 35 games but have covered the run line in two of their past 10 games as a favorite and all seven of their losses against the Athletics this season have been by two or more runs.