Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: News, analysis, betting odds and more

Shohei Ohtani will start at pitcher when the Angels (46-46) open a road swing against the Athletics (53-42) Monday night in Oakland.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to a teammate in the dugout
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to a teammate in the dugout before a game against the Seattle Mariners July 17 in Anaheim.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Two-way star RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is set to the mound for the first time since the MLB all-star break.

He’ll face off against LHP Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA).

Angels vs. A’s: Betting lines and analysis for Monday

By Greg Peterson

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Oakland having gone 2-8 in their past 10 games against teams in the American League West and will seek revenge against an Athletics team that swept them in Oakland in June.

The MLB leader in home runs, Shohei Ohtani, will be on the mound for the Angels and enters having allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts this season. He has given up just three walks per nine innings in his last nine starts after issuing 9.2 walks per nine innings in his first four starts.

The Athletics have gotten to Ohtani the past two times they’ve faced him, plating eight runs and drawing seven walks in six innings.

Angels vs. A's betting odds for Monday
Oakland will start Cole Irvin, who has had a tougher time pitching at home than on the road. The team has won six of Irvin’s last seven starts despite him having a 2-5 home record with a 4.30 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, 2.85 ERA and 4-3 record on the road.

The Athletics are 21-9 in their past 30 games against the Angels and have covered seven of their last eight games on the run line as an underdog.

The Angels have scored at least four runs in 28 of their past 35 games but have covered the run line in two of their past 10 games as a favorite and all seven of their losses against the Athletics this season have been by two or more runs.