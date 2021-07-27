Angels vs. Rockies: Live updates, news, analysis, betting lines and more

Still no timeline for Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon return

Angels’ Mike Trout before a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on July 19. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

More than two months after star Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s calf strain May 17, there’s still “no finish line” for his return, according to manager Joe Maddon.

Trout visited a doctor Monday, Maddon told media before that night’s tilt against the Colorado Rockies. There are no setbacks, and the injury is trending in the right direction, per the manager – however, he’s unsure of the next step.

“I can tell just by talking to him, it’s not to the point to where he feels really good about pushing it any further,” Maddon said.

Trout’s doctor told him that what he was feeling was natural and normal, Maddon said.

“We’ll be able to ramp up activities soon,” Maddon said. “We’re going to get him back.”

The three-time MVP has played just 36 games this season after feeling a “pop” in a game against the formerly-named Cleveland Indians. Named an All-Star despite the missed time, he’s hit .333 with eight home runs.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who went on the disabled list July 6 with a hamstring strain, isn’t recovering quickly either. Maddon said Rendon’s condition was “stuck in the middle,” using similar verbiage as with Trout to describe the situation.

“Nothing going backwards, it’s just that he’s not making progress,” Maddon said. “He’s not feeling to the point where we could push it a little bit harder.”

Time is running out for Rendon to return and turn his season around, as he was just starting to gain some traction at the plate before his third trip to the injured list. On the year, he’s hitting just .240 with a .712 OPS in 58 games.

Maddon said Rendon would need a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, pushing his return back to sometime in August at the earliest.

“There’s probably going to be a pretty good level of getting him back to speed,” Maddon said.

Maddon also said he’d know more about Alex Cobb’s injury later today. Cobb exited Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early with a blister, which Maddon noted was under the skin.