Angels live updates: Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound; José Iglesias released

Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound, Janson Junk called up and other Angels notes

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 18. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound on Friday in the Angels’ series-opener against the Texas Rangers, his first outing since Aug. 25 after wrist soreness resulting from a hit-by-pitch forced him to be scratched from a pitching start on Tuesday.

Ohtani enters the game with an 8-1 record and 3.00 ERA as a pitcher this season. In 105 innings, he has 127 strikeouts and 39 walks.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani won’t be on any particular pitch limit coming off his wrist injury.

“He feels really good,” Maddon said. “He knows himself ... I don’t question when he tells me when he’s fine or not fine. He’s been really open and honest.”

Ohtani will also bat second in the Angels’ lineup, the 17th time in 20 pitching starts this year he has played both ways.

Asked what more he’d like to see out of Ohtani — who is already seemingly close to locking up the American League MVP award — over the final month of the season, Maddon cited a couple things.

Stay healthy, and build momentum into the offseason.

“Pile up some innings, stay durable, stay out there,” Maddon said. “Hopefully he can complete the whole thing, health-wise. That’s going to benefit him and us next year.

“If we can keep him well, if he can keep himself well, and compete and complete [the season], that’s going to set him up for next year. When you go home after something like that, your mind is satiated. Like, ‘Look what I just did.’ You can build off something like that.”

Janson Junk called up

In a corresponding move with the release of shortstop José Iglesias, the Angels selected the contract of right-hander pitcher Janson Junk, calling him up directly from Class AA barely a month after acquiring him in a trade from the New York Yankees.

Maddon said Junk will either start or pitch in a bulk innings or piggy-back role, and that he could factor in as soon as Sunday or Monday.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about him,” Maddon said.

A former 22nd-round draft pick out of Seattle University, the 25-year-old right-hander had a breakthrough minor-league campaign this year.

With the Yankees double A affiliate, he had a 1.78 ERA in 14 games (12 starts). Upon joining the Angels double A club, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Junk had a 5.27 ERA in five starts, but carried a perfect game into the ninth inning of his most recent start on Aug. 27.

Reid Detmers, Jose Marte back with team

Angels pitcher Reid Detmers delivers against the Houston Astros on Aug. 15. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The Angels were rejoined on Friday by a couple pitchers who went on the IL during the team’s COVID-19 issues last week, as Reid Detmers and Jose Marte returned to Angel Stadium after quarantining on the East Coast.

Marte, a rookie reliever who had made only one appearance before going on the IL, was stuck in Williamsport, Pa., where the Angels were playing in the Little League Classic.

Detmers, another rookie who had made four starts this year, went on the IL a few days later during the team’s series in Baltimore, where he stayed until being cleared to come back.

Reliever Austin Warren, the third pitcher who went on the IL without designation as the team was battling COVID-19 issues, has not rejoined the club yet.

Maddon said he wasn’t sure how much time Detmers and Marte would need to get re-acclimated before being placed back on the active roster.

Short hops

Maddon didn’t have any update on Mike Trout (right calf strain) as of Friday afternoon. It remains unclear if the center fielder will be able to return this season ... Pitcher Alex Cobb (right wrist inflammation) continues to progress, according to Maddon, but still doesn’t have a return date targeted yet.