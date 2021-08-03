Live updates: Angels vs. Rangers news, analysis betting odds and more

Angels vs. Rangers: Angels tie the game
Bottom 2 — Chris Rodriguez began his first MLB start with a 1-2-3 inning, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the second when Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez scored from third on a passed ball by catcher Max Stassi. Rightfielder Adam Eaton, however, kept the score at 1-0 Texas with a terrific diving catch to end the inning.
Top of the 4th — The Angels get on the board, thanks to an RBI groundout from Juan Lagares to score Phil Gosselin. The game is tied 1-1 headed into the bottom of the 4th.
Joe Maddon says it’s right time to start triple-A call-up Chris Rodriguez
For the second straight game, the Angels will go with a pitcher who has never started a major league game.
After top prospect Reid Detmers took the mound Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, fellow triple-A call-up Chris Rodriguez will draw the start tonight against the Texas Rangers.
Rodriguez, who has pitched in 13 games with a 3.66 ERA this season in relief for the Angels, will be capped at 90 pitches, Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s game.
Now in the season’s final third and with the Angels sitting seven games back of the second American League wild-card spot, the back-to-back starts of Detmers and Rodriguez appear to signal a push down the stretch to continue developing young talent.
Maddon said he had been in talks with Angels general manager Perry Minasian for a “little bit of time” about having Rodriguez start and that Minasian believed the pitcher would be “ready to do it.”
“We’re at that point, organizationally right now, I think it’s the right time to give opportunity to young players like this,” Maddon said.
Rodriguez was optioned to double-A Rocket City in late June but was promoted after five starts to Salt Lake. In the minor leagues this season, he carries a 4.87 ERA across eight games and seven starts.
Maddon said left-hander Jose Suarez will start tomorrow night against the Rangers. Shohei Ohtani, who hasn’t taken the mound since July 26 after a foul ball struck his pitching thumb in the dugout last Wednesday, is “a candidate” to start Wednesday, Maddon said.
The Angels’ manager didn’t have any update on the injury status of star center fielder Mike Trout, who has been out since May because of a calf injury.
Angels recall outfielder Jo Adell with hope he can build on triple-A success
The Angels’ longtime darling prospect, after a less-than-ideal beginning to his major league career, is making his return.
The team announced Monday afternoon that outfielder Jo Adell has been recalled from triple A, along with tonight’s starter Chris Rodriguez.
Adell, who has long been at or near the top of both the Angels’ and the major leagues’ prospect rankings, hit just .161 in 124 at-bats in 2020. According to Baseball Reference’s Wins Above Replacement metric, he graded as the worst position player in the league in his debut season.
He will now have a chance to bounce back down the stretch of this season, as manager Joe Maddon indicated in comments before Monday night’s game that the Angels would be affording more opportunity to young players moving forward.
The Angels likely hope his success with the Salt Lake Bees this season — tearing up triple A with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .934 and 23 home runs — will carry over to the next level. He will join fellow prospect Brandon Marsh among outfielders on the Angels’ active roster, in addition to veterans Justin Upton, Juan Lagares and Adam Eaton.
As part of Monday’s announced call-ups, infielder Matt Thaiss was sent back to triple A, from which he had just been called up Wednesday.
He didn’t have much of a chance to prove himself, collecting a hit in just six at-bats, but made an impression on Maddon. Thaiss struggled during a brief stint in the majors in 2020, and the manager said his swing looked “100% better” than last season.
“This guy’s a tough guy with a high baseball IQ,” Maddon said. “Here’s a guy that’s waiting on opportunity, and I promise you he never, ever, ever makes an excuse. And I love that.”
Adell will not start tonight’s game. Marsh, Lagares and Eaton will man the outfield against the Rangers.
Angels vs. Rangers betting odds for Monday
The Angels start a four-game series against the Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
DraftKings sportsbooks, which is licensed in eight states, has the Angels as -140 home favorites (implied odds of winning at 58.3%).
Dane Dunning (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) gets the start for Texas. The Angels are 2-0 against him this season as they got to him for four runs in five innings in a 4-3 win in Arlington on April 28 and seven runs in four innings in a 9-8 win on May 26 in Anaheim.
The Angels are also -130 series favorites to win at least three of the four games (2-2 is a push with all bets refunded).