Live updates: Angels vs. Rangers news, analysis betting odds and more

Joe Maddon says it’s right time to start triple-A call-up Chris Rodriguez

For the second straight game, the Angels will go with a pitcher who has never started a major league game.

After top prospect Reid Detmers took the mound Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, fellow triple-A call-up Chris Rodriguez will draw the start tonight against the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez, who has pitched in 13 games with a 3.66 ERA this season in relief for the Angels, will be capped at 90 pitches, Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s game.

Now in the season’s final third and with the Angels sitting seven games back of the second American League wild-card spot, the back-to-back starts of Detmers and Rodriguez appear to signal a push down the stretch to continue developing young talent.

Maddon said he had been in talks with Angels general manager Perry Minasian for a “little bit of time” about having Rodriguez start and that Minasian believed the pitcher would be “ready to do it.”

“We’re at that point, organizationally right now, I think it’s the right time to give opportunity to young players like this,” Maddon said.

Rodriguez was optioned to double-A Rocket City in late June but was promoted after five starts to Salt Lake. In the minor leagues this season, he carries a 4.87 ERA across eight games and seven starts.

Maddon said left-hander Jose Suarez will start tomorrow night against the Rangers. Shohei Ohtani, who hasn’t taken the mound since July 26 after a foul ball struck his pitching thumb in the dugout last Wednesday, is “a candidate” to start Wednesday, Maddon said.

The Angels’ manager didn’t have any update on the injury status of star center fielder Mike Trout, who has been out since May because of a calf injury.