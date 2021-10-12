A look back at the 1986 ALCS between the Angels and Red Sox

Dave Henderson watches the flight of his ninth-inning homer that put Boston ahead of the Angels, 6-5 in Anaheim, Oct. 12, 1986. (Jim Gerberich / Associated Press)

at Anaheim Stadium

Boston 7, Angels 6 (11 innings)

In one of the most memorable postseason games in MLB history, the Angels carried a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning, three outs from earning their first trip to the World Series. Boston’s Don Baylor, who won the American League’s MVP with the Angels in 1979, hit a two-run homer to cut the Red Sox deficit to 5-4.

With two outs, Mike Witt was preplaced by lefty specialist Gary Lucus, who proceeded to hit Rich Gedman. Moore was brought in to face Dave Henderson, who hit a 2-2 pitch into the left-field stands to put Boston ahead 6-5. The Angels managed to tie the score in the bottom of the inning, but it was Henderson who would drive in the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th.