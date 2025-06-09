Yusei Kikuchi puts in dominant performance in Angels’ win over Athletics

Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi delivers during the second inning of a 7-4 victory over the Athletics at Angel Stadium on Monday night.

Yusei Kikuchi took a one-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Jo Adell homered and drove in three runs to help the Angels beat the Athletics 7-4 on Monday night.

Mike Trout had two RBIs for the Angels, who shook off the latest incredible catch by Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke in center field.

Kikuchi (2-5) yielded just a one-out single to Max Muncy in the fifth and exited after striking out Nick Kurtz with his 104th pitch to begin the eighth. The left-hander struck out five and walked one in a brilliant outing.

Muncy and pinch-hitter JJ Bleday homered late for the Athletics.

Clarke continued to dazzle with his glove, climbing the wall and hanging from the top to rob Nolan Schanuel of a solo homer in the first. Clarke ran full speed into the fence to make a courageous catch against the Orioles last week.

Zach Neto, Schanuel and Trout provided three straight RBI singles off Jeffrey Springs (5-5) to give the Angels a 3-0 lead in the third. Springs entered after Grant Holman opened with a scoreless inning.

Adell hit his 12th home run — a solo shot off Springs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead — and followed a sacrifice fly by Trout in the eighth with a two-run single for a 7-2 advantage.

Muncy hit his fourth home run — a two-run shot off Shaun Anderson in the ninth.

Connor Brogdon gave up a single to Luis Urías after replacing Kikuchi, and Bleday followed with his seventh homer to make it 4-2. Ryan Zeferjahn got the final two outs in the eighth.

Jacob Wilson went 0 for 4 for the Athletics, ending his run of five straight games with multiple hits.

Key moment: The three straight singles by Neto, Schanuel and Trout off Springs came after Holman retired them in order in the first.

Key stat: The Angels outscored the Athletics 31-18 in winning all four games May 19-22 at Sutter Health Park — the A’s temporary home.

Up next: RHP José Soriano (4-5, 4.11 ERA) starts for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Athletics hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.