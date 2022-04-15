LA Times Today: Baseball reveres Jackie Robinson, but Robinson didn’t revere baseball

On April 15, 1947, Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson took the field against the Boston Braves. He started at first base and although he didn’t get a hit, he made history breaking baseball’s color barrier.



In 1972, L.A. Times sportswriter Ron Rapoport interviewed Robinson shortly before his death. Fifty years later, he’s written about that conversation and Robinson’s life after baseball.