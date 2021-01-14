Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Sports

#16 Oklahoma vs Texas Tech | 2016 Game Highlights | 2010’s Games of the Decade

By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share
Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.