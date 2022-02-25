LA Times Today: For California’s Uyghurs, Winter Games are a slap in the face

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are over, but the controversy and criticism of China’s policies are not. Some of the loudest voices of dissent have come from members of China’s Uyghur ethnic minority.



There are roughly one thousand Uyghurs in Southern California, and for them, the games were not a crowning achievement, but a slap in the face because of a history of oppression in China.



L.A. Times reporters Samantha Masunaga and Sarah Parvini wrote about the Uyghur community in Southern California and its reaction to the games.