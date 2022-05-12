LA Time Today: Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. on injury: ‘A life-flashing-before-your-eyes kind of thing’

Last December, the L.A. Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Early in the first quarter, Chargers tight end Donald Parham was injured on a play which left him motionless. The 24-year-old Florida native left the field strapped to a stretcher.



L.A. Times Chargers beat reporter Jeff Miller recently caught up with Parham to look back on one of the scariest moments of the season.