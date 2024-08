Nick Hardwick on why he’s back with the Chargers

Nick Hardwick, a former San Diego Chargers All-Pro center and team broadcaster, talks about why he decided to return to the Chargers to help coach the offensive line. (Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Nick Hardwick, a former San Diego Chargers All-Pro center and team broadcaster, talks about why he decided to return to the Chargers to help coach the offensive line.