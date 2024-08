How Chargers get players fitted for shoes

Chris Smith, head equipment manager for Chargers, demonstrates how shoe size and brand are determined for every player on the team. (Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Chris Smith, head equipment manager for Chargers, demonstrates how shoe size and brand are determined for every player on the team.