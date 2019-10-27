15 Images
Photos: Chargers defeat Bears in Week 8
Photos from the Chargers’ 17-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 27.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the game in the Chargers’ 17-16 win Sunday. (Associated Press)
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro walks off the field after missing a winning field-goal attempt on the final play of the game against the Chargers. (Associated Press)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with teammates after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers against the Chicago Bears in the second half. (Associated Press)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball in front of Chargers defensive end Damion Square, right, during the second half. (Associated Press)
Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram celebrates after recovering a fumble by Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the second half. (Associated Press)
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the second half. (Associated Press)
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is brought down by Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the second half. (Getty Images)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half. (Getty Images)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is tackled by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the first quarter. (Getty Images)
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball against the Chargers during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
Chargers safety Roderic Teamer tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
Chargers defensive back Desmond King runs with the ball in front of Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson during the first half. (Getty Images)
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepts a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams during the first quarter. (Getty Images)
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is tackled by Chargers defenders Michael Davis, left, and Rayshawn Jenkins, right, during the first half. (Getty Images)
Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis is chased by Chargers safety Roderic Teamer during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
1/15