Chargers roster needs: Will L.A. pursue a Michigan star to bolster Justin Herbert’s game?

From drafting fifth overall to set up a quick one-year turnaround, the Chargers hold the 22nd overall pick in April’s draft after an unexpected 11-6 record and wild-card round appearance. Between next month’s draft and one of the most flexible salary-cap scenarios in the league, the Chargers can address their most pressing concerns at offensive line, receiver and on the defensive front to gear up for what coach Jim Harbaugh called “Version 2.0.”

While the Chargers are seemingly ahead of schedule in their rebuild, each hole is still glaring for a franchise searching for its first playoff win since 2018.

“It’s a thousand little things that add up to make all the difference,” Harbaugh said last month. “We were close. Now we want to put it over the top.”

Here are five questions facing the Chargers as they shuffle their roster this spring: