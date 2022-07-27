LA Times Today: USC football star Charles White fights on in dementia battle

Charles White grew up in Southern California and went on to become a star football player at USC in the late 1970s.



Following a short career in the NFL, White went to work for his alma mater. But the former Heisman Trophy-winner and the school parted ways and have never reconciled.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke about White’s life after football.