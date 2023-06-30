LA Times Today: The Coliseum, L.A.’s cultural centerpiece, turns 100
In 1932, Los Angeles hosted the summer Olympics and the L.A. Coliseum was the site of the opening ceremonies. Over the years, this historical landmark has been home to the L.A. Rams, Raiders, Dodgers, and USC still plays its football games there.
L.A. Times David Wharton wrote that the 100-year-old venue is more than just a sports mecca.
