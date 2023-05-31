LA Times Today: A $300-million (minimum) gondola to Dodger Stadium? Why is Frank McCourt really pushing it?
As you know getting in and out of Dodger Stadium can be a nightmare. But former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt has pitched a gondola project which he says could transport thousands of fans to the games and avoid traffic gridlock.
L.A. Times staff writer Bill Shaikin wrote about this complex proposal.
