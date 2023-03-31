Dodgers 2023 season opener
Photos from the Dodgers’ 2023 season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Los Angeles, CA - March 29: Storm clouds move out of the Los Angeles Basin in a view over Dodger Stadium, where tomorrow’s night’s opener looks dry on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Fans take a selfie from the outfield before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Judy and Laura Gallego, of La Habra pose for a photo on the upper deck before the game at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Snow covered mountains provide a backdrop for Dodger Stadium before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Laura Gallego, of La Habra watches warm ups before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Carlos Morles, aka Desert Doyer”, of Surprise, AZ stands on the top deck for a photo before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Stadium ahead of the 2023 season opener on March 30, 2023. (Mike DiGiovanna / Los Angeles Times)