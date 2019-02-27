Cody Bellinger will return to everyday role for Dodgers in 2019

But Bellinger’s perplexing struggles against left-handers over the season’s first five months forced the club to downsize his role. The Dodgers acquired David Freese at the waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31 to platoon at first base against left-handers. Bellinger then went three weeks without starting against a left-handed pitcher as the team chased down the Colorado Rockies for the National League West crown before the strategy continued into the playoffs. The Dodgers decided their best chance to win the World Series was to avoid Bellinger’s flaw entirely.