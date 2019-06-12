Angels hold off Dodgers' late rallies to complete the sweep

The Angels (33-35) used Cam Bedrosian out of the bullpen in Monday’s win and went to him again Tuesday to serve as an opener for Felix Pena, who hasn’t started a game since April 19, but he’s accumulated 38 innings as a primary pitcher tasked with retiring batters after the first inning. The role has, for the most part, fit the 29-year-old right-hander. Before the Oakland Athletics blasted him for seven runs in a brief outing last week, he had a 3.03 ERA in 322/3 innings. On Tuesday, he allowed two runs on six hits in 32/3 innings.