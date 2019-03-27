Julio Urias looks sharp in Dodgers' 9-2 exhibition win over Angels

Six weeks ago, when the Dodgers reported for spring training at Camelback Ranch, Julio Urias’ role for the upcoming season was cloaked in mystery. They wanted to protect him from injury less than two years after major shoulder surgery, but they also wanted to maximize his impact in the majors. Did the left-hander belong in the minors to begin the season? In extended spring training? In their bullpen? In, gasp, their starting rotation?