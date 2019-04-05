Adding Julio Urias, Ross Stripling could end Dodgers' bullpen woes

The Dodgers will use Urias as a reliever to control his innings two years after the left-hander underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his left shoulder. Roberts said he envisions the 22-year-old Urias logging multiple innings at a time and sometimes finishing games if others aren’t available. The thinking is that limiting his workload through the summer will allow the Dodgers to utilize Urias, perhaps as a starter, down the stretch and into the playoffs.