Dodgers are victimized by three-run home runs in another loss to Cubs

Barreling baseballs against Walker Buehler wasn’t a problem for the Chicago Cubs in their 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Buehler’s stuff was eye-popping — his fastball touched 99 mph — but he didn’t miss bats. For five innings, however, Buehler danced around the noise as Los Angeles built a three-run lead at Wrigley Field. He finally produced his first strikeout to start the sixth inning.
The inning became a debacle from there for the visitors.
With two out and two on, Buehler jumped out in front 0-2 against Javier Baez. The next pitch to the notorious free swinger was a slider. Catcher Austin Barnes stationed himself over the outside corner. He held his glove low. The plan was to get Baez to swing at a pitch outside the strike zone. The slider, however, sailed up and in. Baez lifted the mistake over the brick wall for a three-run home run to tie the score.
The blast ended Buehler’s night after allowing the three runs on four hits and two walks across 5⅔ innings. It didn’t end the Cubs’ two-out surge. After David Bote doubled and Willson Contreras was intentionally walked, Jason Heyward slammed a three-run homer off Scott Alexander.
The barrage rendered the Dodgers’ meticulous work against the Cubs’ Cole Hamels irrelevant. Hamels allowed three runs and walked six in 5⅓ innings after walking three in his first 26 innings this season.
Chris Taylor’s two-out infield single on a routine grounder to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, which he cinched with a headfirst slide into first base, in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie. Two innings later, Cody Bellinger lofted Hamels’ 112th pitch just over the left-field wall for a two-run home run.
Alex Verdugo, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, walloped a three-run home run off Steve Cisehk in the eighth. But the Dodgers remained one run behind after right-hander Joe Kelly surrendered a two-out RBI double to Rizzo in the seventh inning. The hit was the difference.
Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts answered questions about two facets of the lineup opposite the left-hander. Why was Bellinger, the hottest hitter in the National League this side of Christian Yelich, batting sixth for the second consecutive day? And why was Taylor, who was hitting well under the Mendoza line, getting another start in left field?
Roberts said the Dodgers aren’t going to make decisions based on a 25-game sample size. They’re playing the long game. Such are the luxuries for an elite club in a dreadful division.
Roberts explained they wanted to break up Bellinger and Corey Seager, another left-handed hitter in the fourth spot, in the lineup to make it more difficult for the Cubs to play the matchups later in the game.
Joc Pederson, the Dodgers’ left fielder when they oppose right-handed starters, has been one of the most productive hitters this season — he’s clubbed 10 home runs and compiled a 1.091 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. But the left fielder is one for 11 against left-handers.
So the Dodgers stuck with their platoon and started Taylor, a right-handed hitter, even though he has struggled regardless of the opposing pitcher’s handedness. He entered Wednesday batting .211 with a .707 OPS in 21 plate appearances against left-handers. On Tuesday, he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.
“I still think that it’s a guy who’s done it for two years for us at this level,” Roberts said. “His preparedness, his work ethic, the makeup, what he does. For me, he’s going to get more leash, because I believe in him personally.”
sked if he could foresee a scenario in which Pederson starts over Taylor when the Dodgers encounter left-handed starters, Roberts offered a third option: Verdugo. The rookie outfielder, who has a history of success opposite left-handers despite hitting left-handed, is three for seven with a double, triple, and home run against left-handers this season.
Verdugo remained on the bench to start but wound up making an impact. It wasn’t enough.