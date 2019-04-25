Dodgers are victimized by three-run home runs in another loss to Cubs

With two out and two on, Buehler jumped out in front 0-2 against Javier Baez. The next pitch to the notorious free swinger was a slider. Catcher Austin Barnes stationed himself over the outside corner. He held his glove low. The plan was to get Baez to swing at a pitch outside the strike zone. The slider, however, sailed up and in. Baez lifted the mistake over the brick wall for a three-run home run to tie the score.